RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has directed to name the road, linking the city of Riyadh with the Qassim region, after King Fahd.



The 337-km-King Fahd Road will be an extension of the part of the road located in the city of Riyadh that was opened during the reign of King Fahd, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



This road confirms the role of King Fahd in supporting the Kingdom’s giant road network, and the successes that were achieved during his reign, including the opening of this major connectivity. The expansion work of this road continued until it reached the Haditha border crossing. It also intersects with the highway that connects Madinah with the Qassim region.



King Fahd Road, which connects the capital city of Riyadh with the Qassim region, enjoys many competitive advantages, especially the vital agricultural capabilities that the road passes through, and thus contributing to the development of the country.



The road also serves the economic and vital movement by enabling the link between agricultural and industrial areas. It also supports the social and tourism movement, as the city of Riyadh has become a destination for global tourism and a destination for major companies in the world.



Saudi Arabia enjoys a wide road network, and thus it has become the first in the world in the road network interconnection index according to the Global Competitiveness Forum. The Kingdom has reached this global rank in light of the support of the wise leadership for this vital and important sector.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).