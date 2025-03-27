DUBAI - Jafza is strengthening its position with a strategic AED90 million investment in Phase 2 of its cutting-edge Logistics Park.

Adding 360,000 square feet of Grade-A facilities, the expansion aligns with the UAE’s push to grow its logistics sector to AED200 billion annually in the next seven years and cements Dubai’s role in international trade.

The second phase delivers world-class infrastructure, including modern offices, customisable units, temperature-controlled warehouses, loading docks, and enhanced power capacity to support diverse industries.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer of Parks & Zones at DP World GCC, said, “The expansion of Jafza Logistics Park reflects our commitment to helping businesses compete globally and simultaneously drive foreign investment into Dubai.”

He added that Phase 1 was fully leased before completion, highlighting strong demand for quality logistics and warehousing, and Phase 2 takes this a step further - offering flexible, high-quality solutions to support growth in multiple sectors. This brings the total area of Jafza Logistics Park to over 922,000 square feet.

With the Middle East and Africa’s freight and logistics market set to hit $235.8 billion by 2031, demand for advanced warehousing is accelerating, including in Dubai, where sectors like manufacturing, logistics, construction, and e-commerce are driving unprecedented growth. The newly expanded park helps close this gap.

Jafza currently hosts 10,890 companies from 150 countries, supporting over 160,000 jobs and contributing AED620 billion in trade annually.

Phase 1, completed in November 2023, spans 562,507 square feet, featuring Grade-A dry and pharma storage units, temperature-controlled warehouses, and office spaces.



