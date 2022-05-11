Riyadh - The Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser confirmed that the Future Aviation Forum, which was organized here by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, has paved the way for a golden era for international aviation, announcing that it will be held every two years in the Kingdom.

He attributed the creation of the aviation new era to the forum's establishing a clear vision for the future to raise the confidence of travelers to address the challenges of this sector as well as enable growth, emerge as pioneers and a global sector, extending his thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince for enabling the Kingdom to host this international event.

In his speech at the conclusion of the activities of the Conference' second day, the Minister of Transport also indicated that this conference, the first of its kind, had an impact on accomplishing the successes achieved by the aviation sector, adding that the aviation sector contributed to achieving global prosperity and sustainability.

He said, "We have succeeded at the level of policies that can give confidence to travelers to travel again with new partners in this sector to form a new aviation sector and an infrastructure for airports, where agreements concerning air services were signed between countries, and more comprehensive global industries created."

Eng. Al-Jasser further said that Riyadh Aviation Conference clarifies the vision for the future of global aviation and takes tangible steps together, making this vision a reality and a defining moment for the global industry, indicating that the Saudi aviation sector has shifted to a broader scope to overcome the challenges of recovering from the effects of the corona pandemic in a record time, and to provide opportunities to aviation operators around the world, and promote the spirit of international cooperation in the field of aviation in the coming years.

The Minister of Transport and Logistics Services announced that the Kingdom would host the Future Aviation Forum every two years.

