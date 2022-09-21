France-headquartered global rail transport company Alstom has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Railway Company (SAR) to develop hydrogen train solutions adapted for Saudi Arabia.

The objective is to explore opportunities for the future of sustainable mobility in the Kingdom and develop and implement solutions related to railway infrastructure and capability aligned with Vision 2030, Alstom said in a press statement.

Alstom's Coradia iLint, the world's first passenger train powered by hydrogen fuel cells, is currently operational in Germany and Austria, according to past statements.

In January 2022, Reuters had reported that Saudi Arabia is planning to build 8,000 km of railway across country.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Seban Scaria)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)