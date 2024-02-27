Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited has launched solutions designed to make available international freight services within Saudi Arabia and Jordan, effectively addressing the logistics challenges posed by the Red Sea crises.

The new freight services provided include the establishment of new corridors as detailed below, with the understanding that the expected times are contingent upon the completion of the necessary customs documents:

•From Jebel Ali Port in Dubai to Jeddah: 5 days.

•From Jebel Ali Port in Dubai to Riyadh: 3 days.

•From King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam to Jeddah: 3 days.

• From King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam to Riyadh: 2 days.

•From Jebel Ali Port to Jordan: 7 days.

Nizar Al Mani, CEO of Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, said: "As a one of the most trusted specialists in comprehensive and integrated logistics within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we have launched new and effective logistics solutions aimed at saving costs and time for the business sectors in both Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

