UAE – Etihad Cargo, the logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with B Medical Systems to boost pharmaceutical transportation solutions.

The partnership will enable Etihad Cargo to launch an airline-specific passive temperature-controlled solution for transporting drugs, vaccines, and pharmaceuticals, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Temperature-controlled containers will be developed with passive cooling technology to retain heat from -80 to 25 degrees Celsius for up to five days without the need for an external power source.

The project will also cut carbon emissions, with load capacities ranging between two and 1,500 litres.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President of Sales and Cargo at Etihad Aviation Group, noted: "Etihad Cargo is the first airline globally to collaborate with a partner to develop and launch units specifically tailored to air transportation.”

Drew added: “By replacing legacy active cold chain air transportation containers with aviation-specific units that consume less energy, Etihad Cargo is future-proofing the transportation of pharmaceuticals, providing a better solution for Etihad Cargo's customers, the aviation industry and the environment."

