Egypt - The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed contracts to establish a new smart truck yard at West Port Said, aiming to ease congestion and boost operational efficiency.

The project will leverage advanced technology to digitize and streamline truck movements in and out of the port, strengthening its position as a leading regional logistics hub.

SCZONE Chairperson Waleid Gamal El-Dein and Port Said Governor Mohib Habashy Khalil signed the land lease contracts, while Gamal El-Dein also signed a partnership agreement with Egytrans CEO Abir Leheta and Nafith International’s Chairperson Samir Mubarak. The 25-year strategic partnership will see the two companies develop and operate the smart truck yard at West Port Said with an investment of EGP 250m. Trial operations are set to begin in six months, with full operations expected within a year.

Gamal El-Dein stated that the agreement aligns with SCZONE’s strategic goals to modernize port infrastructure, simplify logistics processes, and enhance overall supply chain efficiency in Egypt. He emphasized that West Port Said is a vital component of trade, logistics, and service activities, and SCZONE is committed to its comprehensive development.

He also highlighted the project’s role in increasing the port’s capacity and competitiveness by implementing cutting-edge technologies and best practices. This will create a world-class logistics environment that attracts more investments and drives economic growth. The smart yard is expected to resolve congestion issues at the port, offering an innovative solution to improve traffic flow, minimize delays, and unlock the full potential of SCZONE ports, ultimately benefiting both businesses and the local community.

Egytrans Managing Director noted that Nafith Egypt combines Egytrans’ extensive logistics expertise with Nafith International’s transformative global technology solutions. She added that the new company has the capabilities needed to introduce innovative solutions to the Egyptian market, optimizing pre-shipment procedures and land transportation management.

She explained that SCZONE’s logistics services are the backbone of trade, as any increase in transportation and logistics costs directly affects trade flows and commodity prices, impacting market competitiveness.

Nafith International’s Chairperson also emphasized the importance of collaborating with Egytrans and SCZONE to introduce this major transformation, which reflects a shared vision for modernizing logistics operations and enhancing the efficiency of core infrastructure elements such as West Port Said Port.

He highlighted Nafith’s implementation of advanced digital systems and logistics management solutions in the region and globally. Nafith Jordan, the most established subsidiary of Nafith International, has rolled out nationwide digital logistics solutions, including truck control systems and port community systems in Jordan, Iraq, and Oman through public-private partnerships. Nafith currently manages over 12,000 trucks daily, facilitating more than seven million logistics movements annually. These achievements demonstrate the impact of digital solutions, and he expressed confidence in replicating this success at West Port Said.

The new truck yard is strategically located just two kilometers from the port, covering an area of 114,000 square meters. It will feature automated gates, RFID-based smart container tracking, and a command and control center to automate truck entry, exit, and permit processes, improving communication and data integration. The project will also include a central digital registry for vehicle, driver, and stakeholder records, enhancing coordination.

Nafith has implemented the NFLOW digital system, accessible via web and mobile applications, to streamline pre-arrival procedures. This system ensures that the right truck arrives at the designated time and location with the necessary documentation, facilitating smooth cargo pickup and delivery. The project is set to transform logistics operations at West Port Said by minimizing delays.

