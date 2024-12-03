Cairo – Egypt-based logistics startup Nowlun has raised $1.70 million in a seed funding round led by Nama Ventures, A15, Sanabil 500 Global, and angel investors.

MENA’s leading digital freight forwarding platform will use the investment to support its expansion plans and accelerate the development of its innovative technology, according to a press release.

The startup aims to reshape the logistics industry by offering instant, transparent, and competitive ocean freight rates, streamlined shipment management, and real-time visibility into cargo movements.

Founded in 2021 by Moataz Khamis, Mahmoud Khaled, and Ahmed Emara, Nowlun has rapidly established itself as a key player in the MENA logistics market.

The company's platform integrates with all key shipping lines, which provides businesses with access to real-time pricing as well as enabling them to make faster and more informed decisions.

Nowlun's advanced shipment management system secures a comprehensive control tower, allowing users to track their cargo in real-time, receive instant notifications, and proactively manage any issues.

Moataz Khamis, CEO and Co-Founder of Nowlun, commented: “Driven by a sense of responsibility, my team and I are committed to transforming the industry using cutting-edge technology. This funding will empower us to further simplify the shipping process and make shippers' lives easier."

Bassem Raafat, Principal at A15, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Nowlun in their mission to revolutionise the freight forwarding industry. Their unique combination of deep domain expertise and cutting-edge technology positions them to make a transformative impact.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

