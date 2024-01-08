Egypt’s Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir said that the high-speed electric train network, which will cover all parts of the country, will serve new and existing urban and industrial areas, as well as tourist and modern agricultural areas.

Al-Wazir said that the electric train will also integrate with airports, sea ports, and land roads to achieve multimodal transportation and link seaports, dry ports, and logistics centers. He said that the train will also support sustainable urban development.

He made these remarks during an inspection tour of the first line project of the high-speed electric train network (Ain Sokhna – New Alamein – Matrouh), from Sokhna Station to Naguib Station.

He checked the progress of several other stations, such as Cairo, 6th of October, Sadat, Nubaria, and Giza. He instructed that all work should follow the latest international standards and make the best use of all the spaces.

He highlighted that the high-speed electric train network, which will be a development artery, will serve new and existing urban and industrial areas, such as Helwan, 15th of May, Borg El Arab, 6th of October, New Minya, New Assiut, and others. He said that the train will also serve tourist, cultural, religious, and historical areas, as well as coastal areas in Egypt, such as Giza, Sohag, Luxor, Aswan, Abu Simbel, and the Red Sea.

He added that the train will also serve new agricultural areas, such as the new delta, West Minya, Toshka, and East Uwaynat. He said that the train will also create logistical hubs that link the Red Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, and the north and south of the country, as well as industrial areas (production areas) and seaports (export centres)

