Egypt - Giza Systems won a tender on Sunday to implement smart transportation and traffic systems in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

Engineer Mohamed Khalil — Head of the Technology and Systems Sector at the Administrative Capital for Urban Development — said that Giza Systems will establish an integrated model for transportation systems and smart traffic for urban communities for the first time in Egypt.

It is targeted to become a model that can be generalised in new cities to contribute to the development of society, the economy, and the environment.

The Smart Transport and Traffic Systems project aims to solve the current challenges and obstacles facing urban cities in integrating the elements of transport and traffic, which lead to economic losses and impede achieving world standard mobility rates, which greatly affects the environment.

The smart transport and traffic systems planned to be implemented in the NAC will provide several advantages, such as a quick response to traffic accidents, congestion reduction, ensuring optimal implementation of traffic laws, improving traffic, and obtaining statistical and analytical reports that help make the right decision at the right time.

Ahmed Abdel Azim — Sales Manager of the Transportation Sector at Giza Systems — said that the company will establish the systems by integrating many smart systems and functions under a unified platform, which will transform the entire traffic experience from being related to fixed time intervals to one that is adaptive and dynamic.

Big data and adaptive traffic technology use generated traffic data to feed an intelligent dynamic traffic system that is capable of responding to incidents and predicting future events to manage traffic more safely and effectively.

He added that smart cities are at the core of sustainable development, as they utilise technology, digital solutions, and integration to drive efficiency, growth, and sustainability.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).