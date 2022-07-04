Cairo – President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has inaugurated the Adly Mansour Central Station, the largest interchange station in the Middle East, and the first phase of the light rail transit (LRT).

The LRT's first phase starts from the Adly Mansour Station in El-Salam City, where five different means of transportation are found to link several areas with the New Administrative Capital.

The Adly Mansour station links the LRT, Cairo Metro’s third line, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, the Cairo-Suez railway line, and the SuperJet buses.

The first and second phases of the LRT have 22 trains with a total value of $227 million.

The LRT consists of 12 stations, with a ticket price of EGP 15 for three stations, EGP 20 for five stations, and EGP 35 for up to nine stations.

