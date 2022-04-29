Dubai-based transport technology start-up Swvl Holdings announced on Friday a definitive agreement to acquire Zeelo, a UK-based smart bus platform and technology scale-up.

Joining forces with Zeelo builds upon Swvl’s recent acquisitions of Viapool and Shotl, the Nasdaq-listed company said.

It didn't disclose any details for the transaction.

The acquisition would potentially allow the Dubai-based Swvl to rapidly expand business operations in markets including the UK, South Africa and the US.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in May 2022.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

