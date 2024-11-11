HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, has approved a five-year (2025-2029) plan for internal roads development.

It encompasses 21 projects spread across 12 residential, commercial, and industrial areas, with a total of 634 km of new roads being built at a cost of AED3.7 billion ($1 billion).

The Five-Year Internal Roads Development Plan covers 12 areas with urbanisation rates ranging from 30% to 80%. Next year, the internal roads will be constructed in Nad El Sheba 3 and Al Amardi, serving Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment project, which includes 482 housing units.

Additional internal roads will be developed in Hatta, also serving a Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment project with 100 housing units. In 2026, RTA will construct 92 km of internal roads in Nadd Hessa, and Al Awir 1.

The year 2027 will see the development of 45 km of roads in Al Athbah, Mushrif, and Hatta, along with 14 km of roads in Warsan 3 (Industrial Area).

This plan reflects Sheikh Mohammed's keenness to uplift the infrastructure in residential and industrial areas, aligning with Dubai’s population growth and urban expansion, remarked Mattar Al Tayer, the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority.

"In 2028, one of the longest internal road projects, extending over 284 km, will be constructed across three communities: Al Awir 1, Wadi Al Amardi, and Hind 3. This includes 221 km of roads in Al Awir 1, 22 km of roads in Wadi Al Amardi, and 41 km of roads in Hind 3," stated Al Tayer.

"The project construction momentum will continue in 2029, with 200 km of internal roads to be constructed in Hind 4 and Al Yalayis 5, comprising 39 km in Hind 4 and 161 km in Al Yalayis 5," he added.

