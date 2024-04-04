UAE - Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has announced the appointment of new executive leaders as part of its strategic development and modernisation plans.

Abdulla Ibrahim Almeer has been named Chief Business Transformation Officer, Ammar Rashid Al Braiki the Chief Operating Officer and Amit Khandelwal, the Chief Financial Officer.

Almeer is an experienced professional with nearly 20 years of diverse experience in public private partnerships, operations management, strategic planning, and financial expertise.

Prior to assuming his current role, he held the position of Director of Digital Transformation and Commercial Development at DTC. In this capacity, he was in charge of the complete commercial and digital overhaul, which prepared DTC for the Initial Public Offering stage.

Key managerial positions

Before joining DTC, Almeer held key managerial positions within the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) since 2013, including Director of Operations and Commercial Affairs and Director of Commercial Activities. He also served as the Operations Manager at Wasl Group.

Almeer holds a Higher Diploma in Financial Management and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Higher College of Technology. He Graduated from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Programme in 2010 and was certified as a Board Member in 2018.

A highly experienced professional with over 20 years of experience with DTC, Al Braiki boasts extensive expertise in the transportation sector. This tenure has equipped him with outstanding managerial experience and skills across a wide array of domains.

Mobility segments

Prior to assuming his current role, Al Braiki held the position of Director of Fleet Operations at the company. He was also the Director of Shared Services at DTC and was responsible for overseeing operations of the company’s key mobility segments and sectors.

Al Braiki's expertise includes managing operations of taxis, limousines, school buses and delivery services, complemented by a range of management proficiencies.

Recognised for his outstanding professional contributions, Al Braiki has been honored with the Dubai Government's Creative Employee Award. He holds a strong academic background with a bachelor’s degree in international business management and certifications from Harvard Business School in Financial Management, Strategy and Global Business.

The appointment of Khandelwal is attributed to his extensive and multifaceted expertise in finance, liquidity management, budgeting, accounting, liability management, and risk management. Amassed over a span of more than 20 years, Khandelwal has held prominent leadership roles as senior corporate finance and accounting executive across various leading companies.

Notably, he served as the Senior Treasury Manager at Emaar Properties and has been Senior Vice President-Accounts and Finance at Dubai Holding LLC. He was also the Chief Financial Officer at Dubai Creek Harbour, a subsidiary of Dubai Holding LLC.

Academic background

Khandelwal holds a distinguished academic background, including a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He also received a Master of Management Studies in Finance from the University of Mumbai (India) in 2001.

The appointments aim to strengthen the company's workforce ecosystem by attracting high-level leadership and professional competencies, empowering them to play an active role in promoting the DTC’s excellence and leadership.

They also align with the company's strategic objectives, focusing on delivering innovative, premium, digital, and sustainable transportation solutions and services.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).