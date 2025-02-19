The Dubai Loop, the innovative initiative from Elon Musk's The Boring Company in partnership with RTA, is set to redefine not only urban mobility but also increase public health for cyclists and pedestrians, said Louise Bou Rached, Director of Sales, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, at Milestone Systems, a leading provider of IP Video Management Systems.

In many European Cities – not least Milestones home city of Copenhagen – cycling and walking are the most important means of getting around in the city, she stated.

In Dubai success will also depend on how well the Loop will integrate with existing transportation networks.

The key initiative, unveiled at the recent World Governments Summit, highlights a bold vision for the city's future.

The Dubai Loop aims to utilise electric vehicles capable of reaching speeds of 160 km/h, aiming to significantly decrease travel times and improve urban mobility.

By using AI driven technology analyzing real-time traffic patterns and commuter behavior, Dubai can optimize passenger flow, alleviate congestion, and create a truly connected mobility ecosystem – with train, metro, cars, buses, cyclist and pedestrians, stated Bou Rached.

A transportation network this ambitious must also be designed to evolve - by embedding modular technology and scalable solutions, Dubai can ensure the Loop remains future-proof and adaptable to both technological advancements and shifting urban demands.

Ultimately, smart transit isn’t just about moving people - it’s about enhancing their experience. AI and IoT-driven insights can personalize journeys, optimise routes in real-time, and even improve accessibility, making transportation more intelligent and user-centric, she stated.

With the Dubai Loop, the city is once again setting an ambitious benchmark for the future of mobility, she added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).