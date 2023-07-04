DUBAI - Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, announced that Dubai Customs successfully processed 12.3 million customs declarations during the first half of 2023, marking a 10 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

With an impressive average of 48 declarations per minute, Dubai Customs' advanced customs systems and smart services have solidified the UAE's global position in trade. These achievements are reflected in the Global Competitiveness Report 2023, where the UAE ranks among the top ten.

Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has undergone a successful technological transformation over the past decade. This digitalisation drive has facilitated business operations, allowing stakeholders to conveniently conduct their activities anytime and anywhere. Dubai Customs' commitment to providing exceptional services is evident in the high satisfaction rate of 98% reported by stakeholders using their smart services.

Dubai Customs is dedicated to increasing the value of foreign trade in Dubai through its innovative initiatives aligned with Dubai's economic agenda. As part of Ertibat Initiative, the government organisation organised impactful meetings with diplomatic entities and institutions to foster closer collaboration and strengthen trade relations.

These intensive gatherings welcomed delegations from trade partners, business councils, companies, and investors, creating valuable opportunities for mutual growth.

The meetings showcased diverse presentations on advanced customs services that significantly contribute to enhancing trade exchanges. Notably, Dubai Customs actively encourages companies to participate in the Authorized Economic Operator Programme. This programme has proved instrumental in boosting the trade activities of its member companies by expediting customs procedures, providing pre-approval and automatic processing, and minimizing customs intervention in the submitted data.

Additionally, it ensures prompt responses to any requests for subsequent modifications to customs information. Furthermore, the programme reduces costs for clients shipping their goods through accredited companies, thereby promoting efficiency and competitiveness.

Dubai Customs is committed to maximising the benefits derived from comprehensive economic partnership agreements established by the United Arab Emirates with various nations. In parallel, the organisation implements customs policies and incentives that facilitate and support the expansion of trade. These efforts contribute to ushering in a new era of economic and commercial resurgence as these partnership agreements drive growth and revitalisation.

Dubai Customs contributes to the development of customs work at both the local and global levels. The World Customs Organisation has praised the important role of Dubai Customs in adopting modern technologies in providing smart customs services, considering it a model to be followed in customs work. "Mirsal 2" is the integrated electronic customs system created and developed by Dubai Customs with the aim of facilitating and streamlining trade movements around the clock, enhancing community and economic protection, and improving the level of services provided to customers. It represents a qualitative leap in the history of customs work due to its immense capabilities and modern technologies, as well as its comprehensiveness in various customs procedures.

Dubai Customs provides digital customs services, with 99.5 percent of customs transactions being conducted through digital systems. The Dubai Customs systems support business operations by providing the Smart Workspace platform, which saves companies approximately AED68 million annually in operating costs.

Dubai Customs also continuously improves and develops the cross-border e-commerce project, aimed at enhancing Dubai's position as a global logistics hub for the region. It is expected that e-commerce sales in the UAE will reach US$6 billion in 2023, US$6.8 billion in 2024, and US$7.6 billion in 2025.

As part of its efforts to accelerate operations and enhance Dubai's pivotal role in global trade, Dubai Customs has equipped the Jebel Ali Customs Centre with an advanced system, the first of its kind in the world, for examining and inspecting equipment, heavy vehicles, buses, and yachts using X-ray scanning technology. This enhances the centre's ability to double inspection processes, accelerate procedures, support business flow and trade, and enhance the position and competitiveness of Jebel Ali Port, the largest port in the Middle East and one of the most important maritime ports globally. The X-ray device reduces the inspection time to approximately 5 minutes only.