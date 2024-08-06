DP World, the leading smart trade enabler, has announced that the expansion work is in full swing on Port and Logistics Park at London Gateway, with its 430-m-long Berth 4 facility set to open later this month.

Upon completion, London Gateway will be the largest port in the UK, with the capacity to connect with 130 ports worldwide and accounting for 55% of the UK’s cargo coming through the South East.

The Dubai group said the port, which currently handles 2.4 million containers, will now expand its capacity to 3.4 million containers with Berth 4 opening. And with this new extension, the total berth length will increase to 1,680 m.

With a modern rail connection, the port and logistics park is ideally located just 28 miles from the centre of London, it added.

"The London Gateway logistics park, operated by DP World, is a landmark development that is adding significant new capacity to the UK’s logistics infrastructure. Upon completion, it will be the largest port in the UK, with the capacity to connect with 130 ports worldwide," remarked Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

"Dubai is investing AED2.1 billion in the expansion of the port and its accompanying logistics area. Spanning 9.5 million square feet, the logistics park will be the largest in Europe," he stated.

Sheikh Maktoum was accompanied by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, during his visit to DP World’s Port and Logistics Park at London Gateway in the Thames Estuary.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, briefed him on the ongoing project and the capabilities of Berth 4. He was accompanied by Rashid Abdulla, the CEO and Managing Director of DP World in Europe.

Bin Sulayem outlined the company’s transformation in the last eight years from a global port operator to an end-to end global logistics company.

Lauding DP World's expansive operations and projects, which extend across more than 30 countries in Europe, Sheikh Maktoum said: "Our longstanding and extensive trade and logistics relations with the UK are a testament to our enduring partnership. DP World currently operates in 34 locations across the UK, employing 6,000 individuals - a figure set to double to 12,000 with the completion of the logistics park at London Gateway."

"Our objective is to continue fostering and deepening economic cooperation with the UK in the years ahead," he added.

Rashid Abdulla briefed him on DP World’s operations in Europe, spanning some 30 countries, and how the port’s operations are now linked to logistics centres.

He specifically highlighted DP World’s role in the UK’s logistical network, emphasising the critical nature of Southampton and London Gateway to the UK economy.

Explaining the rationale behind the expansion of London Gateway, Abdulla said the 430-m-long Berth 4 will feature the highest gantry cranes in Europe that can handle cargo from the largest vessels in the world.

He was also briefed on the future plans for Berths 5, 6 and 7, which will provide the additional capacity needed by UK markets from 2027 onwards.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).