DP World has entered a strategic partnership with Atlantis Dubai Resorts to manage the logistics operations that power two of the UAE’s most iconic luxury destinations: Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal.

Under the agreement, DP World will oversee daily, on-demand deliveries of perishables, dry goods and speciality items, managing nearly 7,000 pallets through its advanced logistics network. The tailored solution includes temperature-controlled facilities, cutting-edge inventory management, and real-time cargo tracking, ensuring end-to-end visibility and reliability across the supply chain.

The partnership addresses the highly dynamic needs of Atlantis Dubai, which operates a vast and multi-layered supply chain encompassing over 60,000 unique products sourced from nearly 70 countries. From gourmet ingredients and premium merchandise to essential daily provisions, these goods support the seamless operation of the resorts’ extensive ecosystem, serving tens of thousands of guests daily and enabling the exceptional experiences that Atlantis is renowned for.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & MD – DP World GCC, said, “Hospitality supply chains are uniquely complex, especially in the luxury segment where standards and expectations are exceptionally high. Our model provides hotels with the flexibility and efficiency they need while allowing them to focus on delivering world-class guest experiences. We are proud to partner with Atlantis Dubai to advance our shared vision of smarter, more sustainable logistics.”

Paul Baker, President of Atlantis, Kerzner International, added, “This collaboration supports our commitment to operating with agility and efficiency behind the scenes, so we can remain focused on what matters most: our guests. Partnering with DP World gives us a scalable, end-to-end logistics framework that strengthens our operations today and supports our long-term growth ambitions across the region.”

While the initial phase focuses on optimising inbound flows and storage, both DP World and Atlantis Dubai are exploring future opportunities to extend the partnership into broader procurement and supply chain solutions, aligned with Atlantis Dubai’s expanding regional footprint.

This agreement reinforces DP World’s growing presence in the hospitality sector, following collaborations with other leading regional brands, and highlights the company’s ability to deliver tailored logistics solutions designed for complex operating environments.