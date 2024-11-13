DiDi Egypt has expanded its services to include four more cities, including Hurghada, Ismailia, Suez, and Port Said, as of November 12th, as per an emailed press release.

This strategic expansion reflects DiDi Egypt’s commitment to offering innovative and trusted hail-riding solutions at reasonable prices across the nation.

It will also contribute to economic growth in local communities by providing a new source of income to drivers.

