Bahrain - The Works Ministry has announced the commencement of work on the development project of Shaikh Abdulla Avenue and Shaikh Isa Avenue in the Muharraq Governorate, as one of the projects accompanying the Isa Grand Palace development project.

This follows the Royal Order of His Majesty King Hamad to preserve the historical and cultural identity of Bahrain’s buildings and cities, revive Isa Grand Palace and develop Muharraq City, and in implementation of the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to activate the executive plan.

The project aims to develop the infrastructure and upgrade the roads leading to Isa Grand Palace, to match the cultural and heritage features of the development projects in the area and meet the aspirations of the local population.

It also reflects the balance between preserving Bahraini authenticity and the requirements of modern urban development.

The project, which includes road and infrastructure development, extends over a total length of approximately 1.2km on Shaikh Abdulla Avenue, from its intersection with Shaikh Salman Street and Shaikh Hamad Bridge in the west, near Bin Matar House, to its intersection with Shaikh Isa Avenue in the east, near Shaikh Isa bin Ali Mosque.

The development works will then extend to Shaikh Isa Avenue in the south, extending to Shaikh Salman House.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).