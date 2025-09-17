Bahrain - Prime Minister’s Court Minister Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa yesterday visited the Al Jasra Interchange Development Project to mark its official opening.

He noted that infrastructure projects remain a key priority for Bahrain given their vital role in driving sustainable development, enhancing the kingdom’s competitiveness and economic growth, and contributing to its comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad.

Shaikh Isa affirmed that the kingdom is advancing the implementation of development programmes aimed at enhancing all sectors and improving the quality of government services.

He highlighted that delivering strategic infrastructure projects, in line with the highest standards of quality and efficiency, reflects the government’s commitment, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to strengthen all sectors in support of the kingdom’s long-term development objectives.

He commended the efforts of the national workforce at the Works Ministry and all relevant authorities that oversaw the completion of the project, one of the key road network development initiatives aimed at enhancing traffic flow across Bahrain.

“The implementation of government projects and programmes is progressing strongly, driven by the determination of Team Bahrain,” the minister noted.

“These projects aim to improve Bahrain’s competitiveness, attract quality investments, and promote wide-ranging development initiatives that support the national economy and create promising opportunities for citizens,” Shaikh Isa added.

Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj expressed his gratitude for Shaikh Isa’s visit to mark the opening of the interchange, which reflects the support provided by the government towards developing the kingdom’s infrastructure.

He stated that the project is part of the ministry’s efforts to develop Bahrain’s infrastructure and keep pace with the demands of urban growth, in line with the kingdom’s comprehensive development goals, led by His Majesty and supported by the directives of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Al Jasra Interchange Development Project is a strategic project aimed at developing the entrances leading to Salman City and other surrounding areas, and providing a safe, high-quality road network that ensures smooth traffic flow. The project, which extends 884 metres, will increase the intersection’s capacity by 33 per cent, reaching 57,000 vehicles per day.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).