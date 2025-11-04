ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its global leadership in maritime shipping and energy logistics, in line with the vision of the UAE and ADNOC Group to position Abu Dhabi as a leading global hub for maritime and shipping services.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2025), Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said the company has transformed into a global powerhouse driven by an ambitious growth strategy and industrial expansion that continues to deliver value to shareholders.

He noted that ADNOC L&S now operates in 19 cities across 50 countries, serving more than 100 clients through a well-planned strategic expansion. This growth, he said, was achieved through an integrated growth strategy that included the acquisitions of Navig8 and Zakher Marine International, as well as the establishment of the joint venture IW Navigation with Wanhua Chemical Group.

The venture focuses on building a fleet of high-efficiency vessels to meet rising global demand for energy products. These strategic steps, Al Masabi explained, have reinforced the company’s global footprint and underscored its commitment to supporting national industry.

Al Masabi revealed that the company’s owned fleet has more than doubled since 2019, rising from 150 vessels to over 340 today, with 23 new vessels under construction. ADNOC L&S expects to generate over US$10 billion in long-term revenues as it continues to pursue sustainable growth guided by a clear strategic vision.

He added that the company’s expansion is not only in scale but also in value, with its worth increasing from US$1 billion in 2019 to over US$12 billion today, supported by more than US$10 billion in strategic investments. Between 2021 and 2024, the company achieved a compound annual net profit growth rate of 143 percent, while EBITDA margins doubled from 14 percent to 32 percent.

Al Masabi stressed that the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies forms a cornerstone of the company’s innovation strategy. ADNOC L&S, he said, is leveraging AI to redefine the future of maritime logistics in the energy sector through integrated digital solutions that enhance operational efficiency, elevate safety standards, and support sustainability.

He highlighted that ADNOC L&S has implemented advanced digital systems, including an AI-powered Integrated Logistics Management System and the Smart Port initiative, the first AI-enabled port operations platform in the GCC. The company also operates the ShipWatch platform, which enables real-time voyage and fuel consumption monitoring, and an AI-supported unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Command and Control Centre that automates operations, provides live monitoring and data analytics, enhances safety, reduces costs and improves efficiency across the energy value chain.

According to Al Masabi, financial flexibility is a key pillar of the company’s long-term strategy. ADNOC L&S generated over US$600 million in free cash flow from operations during the first half of 2025, providing strong capacity for continued investment in future growth.

He added that this financial strength has enabled the company to deliver consistent and growing shareholder returns. In October 2025, ADNOC L&S raised its dividend to US$325 million, marking a 20 percent increase from the previous year, with expectations for a minimum annual dividend growth of 5 percent between 2026 and 2030, reaching a cumulative target of US$2.2 billion.

Starting from Q3 2025, dividends will be paid quarterly, Al Masabi said, adding that the company’s goal is to provide steady and predictable returns to its shareholders. He noted that ADNOC’s recent decision to increase the company’s free float to 22 percent paves the way for a potential inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index later this month, which could attract investment inflows exceeding US$200 million.

Al Masabi reaffirmed the company’s commitment to contributing to the national economy, noting that ADNOC L&S achieved an in-country value of 91.7 percent in 2025, reinvesting US$1.4 billion in the local economy. Furthermore, 31 vessels were built within the UAE, creating more than 300 new jobs and strengthening the country’s industrial base.