Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, has launched its year-end sales campaign ‘Certified Peace of Mind’, for certified pre-owned Nissan cars.

Through the campaign, Al Masaood Automobiles is offering its customers the opportunity to buy certified pre-owned Nissan vehicles, while also enjoying an array of aftersales services and other perks that aim to ensure a value-added car buying experience.

Running until the end of December 2023, certified pre-owned Nissan vehicle buyers can enjoy various benefits including a 15-day exchange guarantee, up to five years warranty, and Al Masaood Automobiles’ service packages. In addition, the customers will also get free tinting, free registration and a free Salik tag. Furthermore, customers may opt to trade-in their current vehicles with a certified preowned Nissan model, based on specific terms and conditions.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “Our new ‘Certified Peace of Mind’ year-end campaign, comes as part of our efforts to provide our customers with all valuable benefits to ensure their satisfaction while purchasing any Nissan pre-owned model from Al Masaood Automobiles. Under the new campaign, customers can purchase their desired model with much ease and take the advantage of other benefits offered by Al Masaood. We are constantly trying to raise the bar of the services we offer customers, to give them a much-desired comfort and convenience.”

The certified pre-owned Nissan models also fall within the brand’s ‘Nissan Intelligent Choice’ programme. The ‘Nissan Intelligent Choice’ offers a range of certified pre-owned vehicles, including sedans and SUVs that have undergone a strict 167-point inspection and reconditioning process, focusing on the cosmetic and mechanical aspects of the vehicle. Along with this, customers are offered comprehensive benefits such as warranty for 12 months or 30,000 kms, extended warranty coverage for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Mediterranean Region (MED), 24-hour roadside assistance for one year, one-off five-day car replacement in case of any failure, in addition to complete service and inspection before delivery.

