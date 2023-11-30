Al-Futtaim Toyota, a leading provider of automotive solutions in the UAE, has procured a major order from Cars Taxi to supply 1,300 Toyota Camry hybrid vehicles, in a partnership that is set to accelerate the country’s green mobility shift.

The fleet expansion will bolster Cars Taxi's existing fleet of circa 4,000 vehicles, with 100% of its entire fleet now comprised of hybrid/compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles.

Motivated by a steadfast commitment to sustainability and the ambitious target of achieving a 100% hybrid fleet, Cars Taxi, one of the country’s largest taxi service operators and part of Al Ghurair Investment, actively sought opportunities for collaboration.

In strategically identifying the Toyota Camry hybrid as the optimal choice for fleet expansion, Cars Taxi leveraged its longstanding relationship of more than two decades with Al-Futtaim Automotive to forge a partnership that aligns with their vision for a greener and more sustainable future, a statement said.

Al-Futtaim Toyota has been a trusted partner of taxi fleet operators in the UAE, having delivered over 10,000 Toyota Camry hybrids to both fleet operators and retail customers over the last two decades. Renowned for its low total cost of ownership, safety rating, fuel efficiency, and environmental benefits, the Camry continues to dominate the country’s taxi industry.

The agreement also covers the addition of the luxurious Toyota Granvia full-size MPVs to the VIP limousine fleet of Cars Taxi, including comprehensive maintenance solution for the limousine fleet covering both vehicle servicing and full body repairs. Through this arrangement, the vehicles will be maintained in the best condition operationally and command a better residual value at the time of resale.

Badr Abdulla Al Ghurair, CEO, Cars Taxi, said: “As an early adopter of hybrid vehicles in the UAE's taxi industry, we are committed to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint. In pursuit of this vision, we exclusively considered hybrid vehicles, with the Toyota Camry hybrid standing out for its exceptional fuel efficiency and eco-conscious features.

“This strategic partnership with Al-Futtaim Toyota not only provides us with environmentally conscious, safe, comfortable, and reliable vehicles but also ensures an innovative and exceptional taxi journey for all our passengers."

Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Toyota & Lexus, said: “Green mobility is the imperative way forward, and as mobility market leaders, we understand we have a significant role to play in driving this transition.

“There is a growing call for more sustainable choices of transportation, not only from automotive stakeholders but also from our customers, and we remain committed to delivering this through a wide line-up of hybrid and innovative power trains on offer.

“This partnership with Cars Taxi is a continuation of our firm commitment to meeting the evolving demands as well as to developing the green mobility ecosystem in the country, as envisioned within the UAE’s Net Zero 2050.”

The agreement will also serve the full stock management lifecycle of the Cars Taxi fleet from procurement to de-fleeting through the Al-Futtaim Auto Auction network. Once a vehicle has reached the end of its fleet cycle, Cars Taxi will benefit from the Al-Futtaim Auto Auction used car B2B platform to resell the vehicles smoothly and efficiently for the best possible value.

The official signing of the memorandum of understanding solidified the partnership between Al-Futtaim Toyota and Cars Taxi.

As a forward-looking initiative, the partnership aligns with the objectives of COP28, showcasing the commitment of both companies to contribute to global sustainability efforts, a statement said. – TradeArabia News Service

