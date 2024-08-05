AJMAN - Ajman's Transport Authority announced today a 21% increase in the number of taxi rides requested through the 'Route' App.

The number of rides reached 11,804 in the first half of 2024, compared to 9,739 during the same period last year.

Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation at Ajman Transport Authority, highlighted the authority's commitment to implementing strategic plans to enhance the transport system in the emirate and meet user demand.