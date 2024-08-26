Air France has announced the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut for Sunday and Monday, citing the recent air strikes launched by Israel into Lebanon.

The airline’s spokesman confirmed that flights for the next two days have been cancelled, with the possibility of an extended suspension depending on the evolving situation in the Middle East.

This move comes after Air France had previously halted flights to Beirut from July 29 to August 15, but continued to operate daily services to Tel Aviv.

Air France did not say whether its budget subsidiary Transavia, which also serves both destinations, would suspend its flights.

German airline Lufthansa on Friday extended its Beirut flight suspension to the end of September and said it would not fly to Tel Aviv and Tehran until September 2.

