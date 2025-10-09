ABU DHABI - ADNOC Logistics & Services PLC and TA’ZIZ announced a 50-year agreement to establish a dedicated chemicals port at the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Al Ruwais.

ADNOC L&S will build, own and operate the port, while TA’ZIZ will leverage the facility to efficiently export chemicals and their derivatives.

Valued at over $300 million, the port is scheduled for completion in Q4 2026 and is projected to generate more than $1.3 billion in revenue for ADNOC L&S over the first 27 years.

TA’ZIZ is developing the UAE’s first integrated chemicals ecosystem and, by the end of 2028, will be producing 4.7 million tons per annum of chemicals, including methanol, low-carbon ammonia, caustic soda, ethylene dichloride (EDC), vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said, “This strategic agreement for first-of-its-kind dedicated chemicals port will provide ADNOC L&S long-term, predictable revenue while supporting TA’ZIZ’s growing chemicals ecosystem. The project demonstrates our ability to expand into high-growth sectors and deliver sustainable value for shareholders, while advancing the UAE’s industrial growth.”

TA’ZIZ is a cornerstone of ADNOC’s ambition to strengthen the UAE’s chemical value chain and drive economic diversification via industrial development. Expected to contribute billions of dollars to the UAE economy and create thousands of jobs, TA’ZIZ will unlock hundreds of new end-products across critical industries including construction, agriculture and healthcare.

Mashal Al-Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ, said, “With TA’ZIZ strategically located close to fast-growth markets in Asia and Africa, this dedicated chemicals port will enable us to export our products efficiently and at scale, supporting the UAE’s ambition to establish a world-scale chemicals industry. Partnering with ADNOC L&S on this important project will ensure the port is built, operated and scaled to enable reliable logistics services and revenue for TA’ZIZ.”

The TA’ZIZ ecosystem- which includes centralised utilities, a tank terminal, feedstock pipelines, and shared infrastructure including roads, emergency response, health and safety, and crisis management- will allow chemical producers to achieve operational efficiencies.