DHL enabled ADIB to lower carbon emissions associated with their shipments using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), according to a press release.

The partnership aligned with the UAE’s target to achieve a 40% reduction in emissions by 2030. It also contributed to achieving a 30% reduction in ADIB’s Scope 3 emissions by the end of 2023.

Bushrah Alshehhi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at ADIB, said: “In line with the UAE’s focus on a sustainable transition, we are pleased to partner with DHL and become the first bank in the MENA region using Go Green Plus service for sustainable shipping.”

“We believe that our partnership with DHL and the implementation of the Go Green Plus service exemplifies our role as a driver of change in integrating sustainable practices into the core of Islamic banking,” Alshehhi mentioned.

Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Country GM for DHL Express UAE, commented: “We have gone one step further on our commitment by enabling our customers to inset carbon emissions within their value chains through our investment in SAF.”

Last August, the UAE Banks Federation (UBF) announced that ADIB endorsed green financing with a total of AED 190 billion ($51.80 billion) by the end of 2022, along with five other lenders.

