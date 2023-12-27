CAIRO - Egypt signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Group on Wednesday for the operation and maintenance of a multipurpose terminal at Safaga port, a cabinet statement said.

The new Safaga 2 terminal will accommodate 1 million containers annually and will receive 7 million metric tons of goods, said Egyptian transport minister Kamel al-Wazir.

The ministry has invested 3.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($116.7 million) to develop Safaga port, the minister added.

The 810,000 square metre project will have a dock length of 1,100 metres and a depth of 17 metres, the statement said.

($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds)

