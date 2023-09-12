Saudi Arabia - Zain KSA has signed a strategic partnership with Nine Tenths, the authorised distributor of DJI in Saudi Arabia.

DJI is the global leader in commercial and industrial drone manufacturing.

This collaboration aims to enhance Zain KSA’s capabilities with the advanced DJI Dock autopilot platform, introducing innovative and flexible solutions for various applications.

The deal took place on the sidelines during Zain KSA's participation in the Cityscape Global exhibition, held from September 10 to 13, 2023, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Eng Salah bin Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, Vice President of Adjacent Markets at Zain KSA, said: “Zain KSA is committed to delivering state-of-the-art products and solutions, particularly in the IoT sector, in line with the digital transformation goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Autopilot platforms

He added: “The construction and industrial sectors have undergone significant development, demanding continuous round-the-clock monitoring and surveillance. Through this agreement with Nine Tenths, we will equip our diversified fleet of world-class drones with autopilot platforms."

Eng Naif Alzahrani, Deputy CEO of Operations at Nine Tenths, said: "Our company has forged key partnerships with leading drone manufacturers and drone system providers, including DJI Global, which holds an impressive nearly 70% of the global market share in the autopilot drone and drone system sector.

“We take pride in our partnership with Zain KSA, the leading Saudi telecom and digital services provider. Through this collaboration, we aim to optimise the potential of our Saudi national talent pool, enriched with knowledge and experience."

