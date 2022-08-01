Bahrain - Zain Bahrain, a telecommunications industry innovator in the kingdom, has signed an MoU with Bahrain Mobility International Centre for the purpose of exchanging knowledge and aiding the growth of an inclusive community.

As part of Zain Bahrain’s efforts in creating a diverse and inclusive work environment, the signing ceremony took place in the presence of Parliament Representative, Ebrahim Al Nefaei, and Zain Bahrain employees.

Part of Zain Bahrain’s Sustainability and Inclusion (S&I) strategy is to consciously embed inclusivity in the business operation. Zain Bahrain implemented different inclusive initiatives such as creating a special hotline for PwDs and their caretakers, designing wheelchair friendly branches, and training employees on sign language to deliver an exceptional customer service experience by ensuring that the company’s services are accessible for all members of the community.

Encouraging inclusivity

Fatima Haider, Zain Bahrain Sustainability and Inclusivity Manager, commented: “We are honoured to be collaborating with Bahrain Mobility International Centre through this MoU to continue encouraging inclusivity in our local community and in support of the Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) – Goal 17 Partnerships for the Goals, as we value partnerships and believe that combining forces with a diverse range of communities will make a greater impact in helping us achieve a growing sustainable business.”

Adel Sultan Almotawa, President of Bahrain Mobility International Centre, added: “It is our pleasure to be signing this MoU to work closely with Zain Bahrain to promote an inclusive community with equal access and opportunities.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).