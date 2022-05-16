MANAMA: Zain Bahrain has announced the appointment of Rana Al Majed as director of human resources.

Ms Al Majed will lead the company’s human resources department in her new capacity, utilising her expertise to create a more resilient and flexible workforce.

She will report directly to the CEO.

Commenting, Zain Bahrain chief executive Duncan Howard said: “Rana has already proven herself to be an integral part of the Zain Bahrain family. Her contributions throughout the years have helped strengthen our team and enrich their skillsets.

We are delighted to promote her to Director of Human Resources, where she will offer her insights and expertise towards building a Zain Bahrain team capable of overcoming all future challenges.”

With a master’s degree from DePaul University, executive coach level 7 certification from ILM institute and executive leadership programme from Oxford Business School, as well as leading digital transformation from IMD Business School; Ms Al Majed is a seasoned professional who brings with her 19 years of experience in human resources and the telecommunications sector.

She said: “I am honoured to be entrusted with this key role at Zain Bahrain, my home for my entire career. I look forward to helping Zain Bahrain build the team it needs to improve its market performance further.”

