UAE - World Wide Technology (WWT), a leading technology integrator based in the US, has signed a strategic agreement with NXT Global to build and deliver the UAE's first AI integration centre.

The one-of-a-kind facility will support the UAE in becoming a virtual and physical exporter of plug-and-play cutting-edge AI infrastructure to the world, made in Abu Dhabi. The strategic partnership will be known in the region as WWT NXT Global.

It will push the envelope of AI and deliver on the UAE's existing AI capabilities to include the full stack of technological leadership to build the UAE's economy of the future, it stated.

Ambassador of the UAE to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, said: "I am delighted with the creation of WWT NXT Global, which ensures that there is a continuous flow of AI Innovation from End-to-End between the US and the UAE. Together with the recent Microsoft and G42 announcement, this adds another key pillar of a new and improved partnership between both of our countries."

Nasser Ahmed Khalifa Ahmed Al Sowaidi, Chair of NXT Global, expressing delight at the launch of its AI integration centre in Masdar City, said it is the most sustainable facility globally.

"Our goal is to support the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader and net exporter of AI by providing the infrastructure, expertise, and innovative solutions needed to drive significant advancements," stated Al Sowaidi.

Omar Mir, the International Board Member at WWT, said: "I am confident that our partnership with NXT Global will elevate the bold AI ambitions of Abu Dhabi and the UAE and we are proud that we will play a part in changing the world and striving for excellence in AI."

Located in Masdar City, one of the world's most sustainable urban developments and Abu Dhabi's burgeoning technology district, the new AI Integration Center and AI Proving Ground will be the world's first sustainable of its kind.

