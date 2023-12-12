WhatsApp, one of the most used social media messaging platforms, has announced several updates to the application.

Recently, the application said, among several announcements, that users will now be able to create stickers generated by artificial intelligence.

The stickers will be created automatically using AI, based on the text entered by the user. AI stickers will only be available for text in English. This update however is only limited to some countries.

The WhatsApp website adds: "Once sent, your AI stickers will appear automatically in your sticker tray and can be shared at any time with your contact".

Two more updates were announced. Users will now be able to pin a message in a chat for a specific duration of time: 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days. This message can be unpinned at any given point in time – even before this time elapses.

Adding another layer of security to your messages, you will now also be able to send voice messages with a 'view once' option. This would prevent the voice message from being saved or forwarded.

