Vodafone Qatar has launched the ‘Vodafone GCC Passport’, an all-new roaming package for customers travelling within the GCC, a statement said on Monday.

The new Vodafone GCC passport offers 5GB roaming data, as well as 100 roaming minutes, valid for seven days and can be used for QR150 in the following GCC countries: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.

Both prepaid and postpaid customers can activate or renew the package through the My Vodafone App, call centre, or by dialling *110*150#.

Orhan Uzal, consumer business unit director at Vodafone Qatar, said: “We understand the customers’ need to stay connected and with the new Vodafone GCC Passport customers can stay connected with their loved ones, as well as experience seamless browsing and streaming while travelling in the GCC.”

To find out more about the Vodafone GCC Passport, visit https://www.vodafone.qa/en/services/roaming.

