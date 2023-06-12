Egypt - Vodafone Qatar has launched groundbreaking Fibre internet speeds for its Home Connectivity Giga Home, the first telecom provider in the Middle East to offer ‘Gigabit only’ speeds, setting new industry benchmarks and revolutionizing the fibre landscape.

Customers can now access home connectivity with unprecedented super high speeds starting from 1 GBPS for only QR320, receiving nearly 10 times the speed of internet, for much lower prices.

Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Jassim Al Thani, CEO at Vodafone Qatar, commented, “With an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional internet experiences, Vodafone Fiber aims to empower customers with lightning-fast connections that redefine their digital capabilities. The introduction of speeds starting from 1Gbps marks a significant milestone for Vodafone Qatar, showcasing its dedication to pushing the boundaries of internet technology, and contribution to the digital transformation in Qatar in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Ramy Boctor, CTO at Vodafone Qatar, added, “Vodafone Qatar is determined to introduce the best of connectivity experiences to the country. The Home Fibre network upgrade done by the organization, leveraging the cutting edge XG-PON Technology now allows us to be fully future ready. This is in line with our recent announcement of enabling one of Middle East’s first Gigacities, at Msheireb Downtown Doha.”

