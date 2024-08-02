Valu, Mena’s leading universal financial technology, has announced a partnership with Truecaller to enhance customer safety and streamline business communication.

Valu, understanding the crucial need for a trustworthy, safe, and secure experience for its partners and customers, has onboarded Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID solution. This will enhance phone-based communication by instilling trust and ensuring safety through verified communication channels. It empowers users to distinguish genuine business calls, vastly improving their communication experience.

By leveraging Truecaller’s Verified Business Caller ID solution, Valu is enriching the customer experience through verified and contextual business communication, featuring elements such as the brand name, logo, category name, verification tick, and a distinctive green badge. This solidifies Valu's presence as a consumer-centric brand in the market.

Language localisation

By providing a call reason, Valu empowers users with additional context before answering, fostering trust and boosting communication efficiency. Additionally, language localisation ensures regionally relevant communication, further enhancing the user experience.

Mostafa El Sahn, Group Chief Risk Officer of Valu, commented: “At Valu, customer safety is paramount. Our partnership with Truecaller empowers us to provide a secure and reliable communication channel for our users. Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID solution fosters trust and transparency, allowing users to confidently identify and engage with Valu representatives."

Commenting on the partnership, Priyam Bose, Global Head G & Developer Products, Truecaller, said: “Truecaller stands for reliability and security in communication. We equip businesses with capabilities that enhance communication efficiency and their brand's credibility and ensure secure consumer interactions.

“We are excited to collaborate with Valu, enabling them to provide an effective and secure communication experience for customers in the Mena region. Valu is building customer trust and satisfaction by leveraging our Verified Business Caller ID solution, making financial communications seamless and customer-centric for the industry.”

Egyptian fintech landscape

Since its inception at the end of 2017, Valu has continued to revolutionise the Egyptian fintech landscape through its innovative offerings as part of its broader strategy to improve people’s quality of life and contribute to promoting financial inclusion across the country. Over the years, Valu has consistently pushed the boundaries of the market by introducing innovative and deeply integrated financial solutions. Today, Valu is a household name in Egypt; it plays a pivotal role in fostering financial empowerment and inclusivity within the market.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the Mena region through U and its newly introduced high-value purchases financing product, Ulter. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption programme, savings solutions, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items in the luxury space and e-gift cards through the AZ Valu fund, and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Akeed, Ulter, and Flip respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu has also recently introduced its prepaid card and its credit card in collaboration with Visa.

Truecaller’s Verified Business Solution empowers business calls with brand identity and context, fostering reliable customer communication. Over 2,500 active businesses worldwide have benefited from the Verified Business Caller ID and other advanced communication capabilities. This solution enhances business call efficiency and significantly reduces phone call-related frauds and scams, promoting heightened customer safety in business communications.

