US software company Adobe is the latest to announce it will establish a new regional headquarters (RHQ) in the Saudi capital following receipt of a licence from the Ministry of Investment (MISA).

Adobe said the new HQ is part of its regional expansion plans and is expected to open early 2025.

Saudi Arabia has a requirement that companies bidding for government contracts worth more than SAR 1 million (SAR 266,667) must have a regional headquarters in the kingdom, which came into force on 1 st January.

