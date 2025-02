UAE telecoms group e& said on Wednesday that it had entered a binding agreement with artificial intelligence company G42 to sell its 40% stake in Khazna Data Center Holdings for $2.2 billion.

The telecoms company's statement said that the deal will generate a capital gain of $1.4 billion "before federal royalty and corporate tax" and that proceeds will be used to reduce its debt.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni Editing by David Goodman )