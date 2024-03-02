Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (e&) has pledged to invest $6 billion between 2024 and 2025 to advance connectivity in 16 countries.

The mobile telecom provider made the commitment to the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Partner2Connect Digital Coalition at the Mobile World Congress, it said in a disclosure on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Friday.

The $6 billion will be dedicated to technological advancement, infrastructure development and innovative digital solutions to “extend meaningful connectivity to everyone,” the filing said. The investment will benefit countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

“This investment, which is part of the group business plan, is set to provide accessible and affordable network connectivity and digital services across its operating countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.”

The Mobile World Congress recently took place in Barcelona, Spain from February 26 to 29. During the gathering, the mobile industry committed more than $9 billion to ITU’s call to support efforts to connect the world, according to a separate statement.

The new industry commitments brought the total value of planned investment in infrastructure, services and support to ITU’s campaign to more than $46 billion since the platform opened in March 2022.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

