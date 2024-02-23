UAE-based AI start-up Nybl and Saudi data automation firm Basserah have merged to pursue further growth in the region.

With the merger, the two companies hope to accelerate their growth plans through the creation of an integrated data-AI pipeline, according to a statement.

“We anticipate that this collaboration will empower us to harness technology for the greater good… Together we will pursue ... meaningful change through the transformative potential of AI,” said Mohammed Shono, Co-founder and COO of Nybl.

The merger will keep Nybl’s brand unchanged but completely integrate Basserah’s people, products, systems, intellectual property and expertise within the Nybl operation.

“We expect the merger to strongly enhance the Nybl offering, strengthen the region’s economy and technological capacity and position us for positive global growth,” said Noor Alnahhas, Co-Founder and CEO of Nybl.

Nybl seeks to transform how businesses function by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Basserah was founded in 2018 as a subsidiary of NOMD Holding to cater to companies in various industries, including telecommunications, oil and gas and the government sector.

