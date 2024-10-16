DUBAI: Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, affirmed that the UAE has become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI), having laid the necessary foundations to be at the forefront of this field.

Speaking at a roundtable during GITEX Global 2024, Xiao noted that the UAE was among the first countries to see the potential in AI, driven by its commitment to advancing its national economy.

Xiao highlighted that the UAE’s investment in AI reflects its commitment to incorporating advanced technology as part of its national agenda. He emphasised that the UAE is not merely a consumer of technology but also an innovator in its own right, citing the country's establishment of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and a specialised AI university [Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence].

Xiao stressed the importance of international cooperation in artificial intelligence, mentioning that G42 collaborates closely with technology leaders in the United States to drive innovation and technological advancements.

He confirmed that partnerships with global companies will accelerate progress in AI, allowing the UAE to play a pivotal role in the global market.

The G42 Group CEO said he expects to see more UAE-US projects in artificial intelligence happening in the future.