DUBAI - The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has launched Data Bridge, a project that creates a digital connection with all entities involved in the Ministry’s services.

Through the project, MoEI can offer proactive services, request data only once, and exchange digital documents in real time. It is a transformational project under the federal government performance agreements 2023-2024.

Data Bridge will facilitate the customer’s journey, reduce the number of documents required for the transaction, and cut down the time needed to deliver the service. It is a major step in eliminating government bureaucracy in the Ministry’s processes.

It also aims to increase the number of government entities that exchange digital documents with MoEI to 50, achieve 100% digital connection with these entities, raise customers’ happiness for providing data once to 90% by the end of 2025, and reduce the number of documents by half by the end of next year.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The Data Bridge project is a major step in the digital transformation of the energy and infrastructure sectors, allowing real-time access to information and enabling an informed decision-making process. With this project, we commence a new era of collaboration and integration among concerned entities. It will have a positive impact on the economy as it improves the efficiency of services and enhances the competitiveness of the energy and infrastructure sectors.”

To ensure the success of the project, a number of agreements were signed between MoEI and government and private entities to integrate the new system with existing systems and facilitate the connection.