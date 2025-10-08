The UAE Government announced today a strategic collaboration with Google, providing university students with a complimentary one-year subscription to the Pro plan of Google Gemini to get the most out of the generative AI tool and its related features for learning and discovery.

This initiative is part of the country’s efforts to build an advanced talent ecosystem in the field of AI and empower students to utilise the latest technologies, in line with the objectives of the UAE's National AI Strategy.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, prioritises advancing national talents and the community with AI tools to achieve global leadership by leveraging AI to develop skills, build capabilities, enhance efficiency, and accelerate innovation across all sectors, thereby shaping a future driven by knowledge, creativity, and sustainable progress.

Al Olama stated that the UAE government has developed a clear and forward-looking vision centred on empowering society through technology and artificial intelligence through the strategic and global partnerships that foster an environment of continuous learning, innovation, and leadership. Guided by this vision, the UAE continues to advance progress, expand its achievements, and solidify its role as a global leader in harnessing technology to drive human development and serve communities worldwide.

Anthony Nakache, Google’s Managing Director in the Middle East & North Africa, noted a substantial increase in interest in AI and Education in the UAE, with Google Trends showing a 110 percent rise in searches for AI and study-related topics over the past two months compared to the same period last year. This signals teachers & students' positive attitude towards experimenting with modern technologies for fostering creativity in education.

The Gemini app offers various features to help students summarise specific information, create interactive quizzes, or listen to a short podcast that summarises lecture notes.

The Pro version of Google Gemini includes multiple features to support students' learning journeys, including Gemini 2.5 Pro, which provides access to Gemini’s most capable model for complex tasks, whether that includes analysing research or brainstorming. It also features Deep Research, allowing students to put together initial research reports with in-depth information from hundreds of sites across the web. NotebookLM serves as a one-of-a-kind thinking companion that helps students organise their thoughts, now with five times more audio and video overviews. Veo 3 enables users to transform text or a photo into an eight-second video with sound using Veo 3. The package also includes 2TB of storage, offering ample space for notes, projects, photos and papers on Google Photos, Drive and Gmail.

University students above the age of 18 can now register to get the 12-month complimentary access to Gemini 2.5 Pro before 9th December 2025, by using their personal email address. More information in the following link http://gemini.google/students