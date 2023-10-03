UAE - Authorities in the UAE have denied reports about a “possible worldwide Internet service interruption” on October 11. The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) called the recent reports incorrect.

“We strongly encourage everyone to rely solely on our official channels for accurate information to avoid unnecessary worry,” the authority posted on platform X.

The TDRA categorically stated that there will be no disruption in Internet services on the day.

