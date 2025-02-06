Tunisia - The three telecommunication operators can start marketing 5G services from mid-February 2025, announced Director General of Communication Technologies at the Ministry of Communication Technologies Mehrzia Aouni.

Telecommunications companies Tunisie telecom, Orange Tunisie and Ooredo are ready for this transition, Aouni added in an interview with TAP studio.

These telecommunication companies had set up all the technical and procedural mechanisms and had modernised the network in order to prepare for the 5G launch process, she added.

Aouni further outlined the most important phase of the 5G project in Tunisia, which has been launched in line with technological developments and the standards issued by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the standards organisations.

