Tunisia - Tunisie Telecom officially launched its 5G mobile network across all regions of the country at midnight on February 14, 2025.

During a press conference held on Friday evening in front of the City Sports Hall in El Menzah, CEO of Tunisie Telecom, Lassâad Ben Dhiab, confirmed that "the 5G service will provide users with significantly higher upload and download speeds compared to 4G."

He added that "5G will enhance high-speed streaming services and optimise all existing infrastructure across the regions, which has been established by the national telecom operator."

The CEO also said that "on the international network level, a strategic partnership agreement was signed on Friday, February 7, 2025, to expand Tunisia's international connectivity capacity."

"The addition of a new submarine cable, which will become operational in about a year, will bring a qualitative leap to services," he pointed out.

Ben Dhiab explained that 5G technology is not a standalone project but the result of a comprehensive programme for the transformation and modernisation of Tunisie Telecom's network.

He said that the deployment of 5G technology was the outcome of extensive work on network structuring and connectivity, both at the local, regional, and international levels.

Tunisia had previously launched a national digital transformation strategy for 2021-2025, focusing on several key areas, including continuing the digitalisation of public administration and strengthening its position as a hub for digital innovation.

