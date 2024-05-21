The number of subscriptions to mobile telephone networks (Tunisie télecom, Ooredoo Tunisie, Orange Tunisie, Lycamobile and Cayon Cloud Communications 3C) reached 16.4 million in 2023, compared to 12.7 million in 2013 , an increase of 29%, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said.

In its 2022 annual report on infrastructure indicators, the INS indicated that the coverage rate of the population by third generation (3G) services increased from 89.5% in 2013 to 99.8% in 2023. This is mainly due to the continued achievements for the benefit of this sector with a view to modernizing the infrastructure, through the extension and upgrading of switching systems, improvement and diversification of the quality of services as well as the extension and densification of the capacity of the mobile telephone network, the INS added.

The mobile internet sector was also marked by significant developments as the number of subscriptions increased from 3.4 million in 2013 to 11.8 million in 2023.

Regarding the landline telephony sector, the number of subscriptions to landline telephone networks (Tunisie Telecom, Ooredoo, Orange) reached 1.8 million in 2022.

The fixed internet sector has also undergone significant development. The number of subscriptions increased from 0.60 million in 2013 to 1.7 million in 2022. As a result, the landline internet network density reached 15.7 subscriptions per 100 inhabitants in 2022, compared to 5.5 subscriptions per 100 inhabitants in 2013.

