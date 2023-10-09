Doha, Qatar: TheArsenale Mobility Lab, a global leader in avant-garde mobility design, inaugurated its first Middle East location yesterday at the Doha Design District.

With a presence in the Design District of Miami, City of Dreams in Macau, Soho, New York, and an online marketplace, TheArsenale works with the most cutting-edge designers and independent builders to create the world’s most diverse showcase of technology and design advancements in mobility.

“We are pleased to welcome a new member to the Msheireb Downtown Doha family with whom we share a passion for creativity, innovation, and excellence in design. TheArsenale team’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of design aligns seamlessly with our vision for a sustainable, creative, and forward-thinking community. There is no better hub for TheArsenale’s growth in the region than the Doha Design District, which was constructed to support various design disciplines and brings together community members, entrepreneurs, and collaborators to connect and create,” said Msheireb Properties CEO Eng Ali Al Kuwari.

“With immense respect and gratitude, we are humbled by the opportunity to introduce TheArsenale to the visionary city of Doha. TheArsenale has always been a testament to the fusion of art, innovation, and a futuristic mindset. Our commitment to showcasing exceptional craftsmanship, revolutionary design, and pioneering ideas resonates deeply with the cultural values that Qatar holds dear. Just as Qatar is a bridge between tradition and modernity, we too embrace the same duality, and have a shared passion for excellence, creativity, and pushing boundaries,” said TheArsenale CEO and Founder Patrice Meignan.

Msheireb Downtown Doha, which houses the Doha Design District, has transformed the heart of Qatar’s capital city into a model for sustainable urban living, innovation, and cultural heritage preservation. The district is a catalyst for economic growth, attracting local and international businesses to establish their presence in this thriving community, and continues to serve as a model for cities worldwide. The Doha Design District is a dynamic and innovative community, where anyone interested in art and design can meet and be mutually inspired.

“The Doha Design District and TheArsenale teams are united by a shared mission: to foster collaboration, creativity, and innovation within the design community. Together, we aspire to inspire a new generation of innovators and forward-thinkers,” said Msheireb Properties Interior Design Manager Shaikha Al Sulaiti.

TheArsenale Mobility Lab in the Doha Design District will not only showcase cutting-edge and groundbreaking designs but will also serve as an advocate for the importance of innovative mobility solutions in securing a prosperous future for generations to come. TheArsenale location in the Doha Design District will display incredible feats of mobility, from flying cars and motorcycles to electric snow bikes, and sailboats with foldable designs, art, gear, apparel, and books.

TheArsenale will launch a series of conversations that will bring together some of the most influential and innovative minds in the world of design and mobility. The “TA Institute” aims to foster a deeper understanding of the design industry while providing insights for designers, enthusiasts, and the public alike.

