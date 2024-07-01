Telecom Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Hungarian industrial digitization platform 4iG Plc to build and operate fiber optic networks for homes and mobile phone towers, providing wholesale infrastructure services in Egypt, as per a statement.

The joint project plans to develop a fiber optic network with high speeds for approximately six million residential and commercial units.

The initiative will involve investments of at least $600 million to enhance the passive network infrastructure in Egypt.

For mobile data services, fiber optic connectivity will enable mobile operators in Egypt to significantly reduce response times and improve network availability and resilience

